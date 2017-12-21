(KLTV/KTRE) - I created this recipe using ingredients I love, and in colors that make it a fun "holiday soup" idea. It features fresh greens, mild, creamy white beans, bright tomatoes, and delicious flavor is added by using garlic, celery, and more!

Calling it Christmas soup might just get those picky eaters in your life to dig in for a taste! (With all the nutrients in this soup, it's a great one to keep in rotation during cold and flu season, too.)

Christmas Soup by Mama Steph

Ingredients:



About 3/4 pound of fresh turnip greens, kale, spinach, or arugula

1 quart chicken or vegetable broth

2 15-ounce cans Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

15-ounce can diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons roughly chopped parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks celery, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar or red wine vinegar



Method



1. Place the oil in a skillet over medium heat, and then add the diced celery. Allow to saute for several minutes, until celery is tender.

2. Place the greens and broth in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat, and bring to a boil. Turn down just a bit, and allow to continually simmer.

3. Rinse the beans, and when greens have cooked down for 20 to 30 minutes, add them along with the remaining ingredients to the soup. Stir in, and allow to simmer for awhile to allow flavors to meld. I simmer for at least 15 minutes, and then check for the vegetables to be as tender as I prefer them. Add more broth or a bit of water if needed.



4. Season with salt and pepper before serving. Serve with garlic toast, sandwiches, or crackers. Enjoy!

