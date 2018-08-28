East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

NFL regular season to start without Dez Bryant

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 at 6:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV) - For the first time in eight years, it appears pro football star Dez Bryant won’t be on the field for the start of the NFL regular season.

Late Monday, the free agent wide receiver tweeted that he expects to sign with a new team later in the season.

Replying to a fan’s question, Bryant said, “I can I just have to take care of me first....gave to much love and not received at least half back...I will play ball this year just might be a lil bit later in the year.. we will see.”

Bryant responded questions on Twitter about his current status. (Source: Twitter)
Bryant responded questions on Twitter about his current status. (Source: Twitter)

In April, the East Texas native parted ways with the Dallas Cowboys after a contact dispute. He was picked up by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft after standout careers at Oklahoma State University and Lufkin High School.

This month Bryant has been working out with teams, including the Cleveland Browns.

READ MORE: Lufkin’s Dez Bryant to make free agent visits next week

He tweeted to fan that he was waiting for the right contract deal and situation. " I can sign before this season start..if I don't.. I will make less money which more likely to happen..I want to be right.. that's my focus right now." The NFL regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 9.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged Lufkin AutoZone
Engineers to decide fate of Lufkin AutoZone damaged by 18-wheeler crash
An Angelina County family says they’re relieved to be alive after their Hudson home went up in...
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is ejected after fouling Detroit Pistons center Isaiah...
LeBron James in NBA’s virus protocols, ‘expected’ to miss multiple games
Lufkin Lady Pack November 30 (KTRE)
Tuesday Hoops: Lufkin teams sweep, AC Ladies steamrolls past Southern-Shreveport
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Cumbie to lead Red Raiders in upcoming bowl game
WebXtra: SFA volleyball head coach
SFA Volleyball
SFA Ladyjacks set to host opening round matches in NIVC Tournament