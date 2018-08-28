NFL regular season to start without Dez Bryant

(KLTV) - For the first time in eight years, it appears pro football star Dez Bryant won’t be on the field for the start of the NFL regular season.

Late Monday, the free agent wide receiver tweeted that he expects to sign with a new team later in the season.

Replying to a fan’s question, Bryant said, “I can I just have to take care of me first....gave to much love and not received at least half back...I will play ball this year just might be a lil bit later in the year.. we will see.”



In April, the East Texas native parted ways with the Dallas Cowboys after a contact dispute. He was picked up by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft after standout careers at Oklahoma State University and Lufkin High School.

This month Bryant has been working out with teams, including the Cleveland Browns.

He tweeted to fan that he was waiting for the right contract deal and situation. " I can sign before this season start..if I don't.. I will make less money which more likely to happen..I want to be right.. that's my focus right now." The NFL regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 9.

