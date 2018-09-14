Gift of Love: Alex

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - For Alex, 16, every day is an adventure.
"He's just such a good boy," said Alex's foster mother Yvonne Dixon. "I got him when he was 7 years old."
Dixon's role as Alex's caretaker has been especially important for his health.
"When we first got him he was having seizures all the time and he had to wear a helmet and couldn't walk around very well because he was falling on the floor constantly," said Dixon. "[His] mom just couldn't take care of his medical needs."
Dixon said multiple brain surgeries through Alex's childhood have helped change his life.
"The last seizure EEG that we had done, didn't show any seizure activity which is very unusual for him," said Dixon. "So now he's walking around without a helmet, he's getting into the things, he's aware of his environment."
The surgeries have also helped Alex show his personality more each day.
"He'll come by and sneak something that he's not supposed to have and laugh about it as he's walking off," said Dixon.
According to Dixon, whoever decides to welcome Alex into their home, will receive immeasurable amounts of love in return.
"When he walks by you he'll come up and give you a hug and he likes his head scratched," said Dixon.
Dixon said his departure from her home will be a bittersweet moment for the two of them, but her hope remains that he will find a family who will remind Alex he is never alone on his journey through life.
For more information on how to adopt Alex or other East Texas children available for adoption. Please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us .
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.