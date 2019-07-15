Head coach: Drew Webster
District: 10-3A Division II
School colors: Red, blue, white
Stadium address: 1373 County Road 2377, Alba, TX 75410
Returning starters: 9 on offense, 7 on defense
2018 Record: 5-4/3-4 district
Players to watch (stats from 2018):
- RB/LB Boedy Baker (515 yards rushing, 350 yards receiving, 9 TDs, 47 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks)
- RB/DB Jon Michael Chadwick
The Panthers lost something special in QB Zane Smith, but returning players on offensive and defensive teams may be enough to take the Panthers to the playoffs this season.
Alba-Golden Panthers 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Tyler All-Saints, home game - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Kemp, away game - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Hawkins, away game - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Big Sandy, away game, away game - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Honey Grove, home game - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/20 OPEN
9/27* vs Harmony, home game - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Winona, away game -7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Arp, home game - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Grand Saline, away game - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Troup, home game - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Quitman, away game - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Frankston, home game - 7:30 p.m.
*Denotes district game