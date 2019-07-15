Alba-Golden Panthers

June 29, 2015 at 6:34 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 5:34 PM

Head coach: Drew Webster

District: 10-3A Division II

School colors: Red, blue, white

Stadium address: 1373 County Road 2377, Alba, TX 75410

Returning starters: 9 on offense, 7 on defense

2018 Record: 5-4/3-4 district

Players to watch (stats from 2018):

  • RB/LB Boedy Baker (515 yards rushing, 350 yards receiving, 9 TDs, 47 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks)
  • RB/DB Jon Michael Chadwick

The Panthers lost something special in QB Zane Smith, but returning players on offensive and defensive teams may be enough to take the Panthers to the playoffs this season.

Alba-Golden Panthers 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Tyler All-Saints, home game - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Kemp, away game - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Hawkins, away game - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Big Sandy, away game, away game - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Honey Grove, home game - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/20 OPEN

9/27* vs Harmony, home game - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs Winona, away game -7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs Arp, home game - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Grand Saline, away game - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Troup, home game - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Quitman, away game - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Frankston, home game - 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes district game