All Saints Trojans

July 18, 2014 at 8:31 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 3:39 PM

Head Coach: Drew Starnes

District: TAPPS District 2 Division II

School Colors: Royal blue, Black, White

Stadium Address: 2695 S. Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

2016 Record: 2-8/0-6 district

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 8 on defense

Players to Watch:

  • QB/DB Tanner Towns (1,270 total, 10 TDs)
  • RB/LB Ian Hathaway
  • WR/DB Garrett Brown
  • OL/DL Collin Gee
  • QB/DB Colton Cavender

Notes: With Towns returning, the Trojans can expect a better season.Gee could play a key role on offense and defense.

Schedule:

  • 8/16 vs. Alba Golden (Scrimmage) at Alba Golden - 6 p.m.
  • 8/22 vs. Mt. Enterprise (Scrimmage) at All Saints - 6 p.m.
  • 8/31 vs. Woodlands Christian at Grace - 7 p.m.
  • 9/6 vs. Hawkins at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/13 vs. Prince of Peace at Prince of Peace - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/20 vs. Houston Cristo Rey Jesuit at All Saints - 7 p.m.
  • 9/27 vs. Dallas A-plus Academy at All Saints - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/4 vs. Cushing at Cushing - 7 p.m.*
  • 10/11 vs. Newman Int (Arlington) at All Saints - 7:30 p.m.*
  • 10/18 vs. T.K. Gorman at All Saints - 7:30 p.m.*
  • 10/25 vs. Founders Classical Academy at Founders Classical Academy - 7 p.m.*
  • 11/1 vs. Ovilla Christian at All Saints - 7:30 p.m.*
  • 11/9 vs. Dallas Covenant at Dallas Covenant - 1 p.m.*