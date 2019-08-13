Alto Yellowjackets

July 30, 2014 at 4:22 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:17 PM

Head Coach: Ricky Meeks

District: 10-2A Division I

School Colors: Black, Gold

Stadium Address: 1 Yellow Jacket Dr, Alto, TX 75925

2018 Record: 8-4 area finalist, 4-1 district

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 7 on defense

Players to watch:

  • LB/QB Harmon West (220 tackles past two seasons, 1.373 yards, 11 TDs passing)
  • LB Cayle Irvin (132 tackles, 30 TFL, 7 sacks)
  • WR/DB Skyler Atkins (797 yards, 4 TDs receiving)
  • QB Will Dixon
  • RB Aaron Skinner (512 yards, 7 TDs rushing)

Notes: Could make it to the playoffs with Irvin’s power on defense.

Alto-Yellowjackets 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Overton at Overton TBA (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Crockett at Alto TBA (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Palestine Westwood at Alto - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Timpson at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs New Diana at Alto - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/20 vs Garrison at Garrison - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Corrigan at Corrigan - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 OPEN

10/11* vs Big Sandy at Big Sandy - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Carlisle at Alto - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Cushing at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Hawkins at Alto - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Union Grove at Alto - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game