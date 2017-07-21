Apple Springs Eagles

Head coach: Cody Moree
District: 16-1A Division I
School colors: Blue, white
Stadium address: 9120 FM 2501, Apple Springs, TX 75926
2018 Record: 4-5, 1-2 district
Returning starters: 1 on offense, 3 on defense
Players to watch:
RB Ethan Hollis
QB Blayne Coleman
LB Collyn Spencer
Notes: After several successful seasons, Apple Springs has not made the playoffs since 2015. Coach Moore will be looking to senior leaders to help break the streak.
Schedule:
8/16 vs Chester @ Chester 6 pm - SCRIMMAGE
8/22 VS Allen Academy @ Allen Academy 6 pm - SCRIMMAGE
8/30 vs Conroe Covenant @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.
9/7 vs Leverett’s Chapel @ Leverett’s Chapel 7 pm
9/13 vs High Island @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.
9/20 vs Tyler HEAT @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.
9/27 vs Tyler’s King Academy @ Tyler’s King Academy 7 p.m. vs
10/4 vs Ft. Worth THESA @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.
10/11- BYE
10/18 vs Orange Community @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.
10/25 vs Trinidad @ Apple Springs 7 p.m. *
11/1 vs Oakwood @ Oakwood 7 p.m. *
11/8 vs Chester @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.