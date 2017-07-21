Apple Springs Eagles

June 29, 2015 at 7:20 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 12:02 PM

Head coach: Cody Moree

District: 16-1A Division I

School colors: Blue, white

Stadium address: 9120 FM 2501, Apple Springs, TX 75926

2018 Record: 4-5, 1-2 district

Returning starters: 1 on offense, 3 on defense

Players to watch:

RB Ethan Hollis

QB Blayne Coleman

LB Collyn Spencer

Notes: After several successful seasons, Apple Springs has not made the playoffs since 2015. Coach Moore will be looking to senior leaders to help break the streak.

Schedule:

8/16 vs Chester @ Chester 6 pm - SCRIMMAGE

8/22 VS Allen Academy @ Allen Academy 6 pm - SCRIMMAGE

8/30 vs Conroe Covenant @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.

9/7 vs Leverett’s Chapel @ Leverett’s Chapel 7 pm

9/13 vs High Island @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.

9/20 vs Tyler HEAT @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.

9/27 vs Tyler’s King Academy @ Tyler’s King Academy 7 p.m. vs

10/4 vs Ft. Worth THESA @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.

10/11- BYE

10/18 vs Orange Community @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.

10/25 vs Trinidad @ Apple Springs 7 p.m. *

11/1 vs Oakwood @ Oakwood 7 p.m. *

11/8 vs Chester @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.