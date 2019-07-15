Head Coach: Dale Irwin
District: 10-3A Division II
School Colors: Maroon, White
Stadium Address: 101 Toney Drive, Arp, TX 75750
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 5 on defense
2018 record: 3-7/3-4 district
Players to watch:
- QB/DB Tren Jones (600 yards passing; 500 yards rushing)
- DB/WR Chris Gladney (62 tackles, 6 sacks)
- DL/TE Tristen Wagoner
- LB Robert Greenlee (88 tackles)
Notes: There’s a lot of pressure on veteran player Jones to lead, but with a fair amount of players returning on both offensive and defensive teams the Tigers should fare well.
Arp Tigers 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Garrison at Garrison (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Elkhart at Arp - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/31 vs West Rusk at Arp - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Hughes Springs at Hughes Springs - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Jefferson at Arp - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 BYE
9/27* vs Quitman at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Frankston at Arp -7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/11* vs Alba-Golden at Alba-Golden - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Winona at Arp - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Harmony at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Grand Saline at Grand Saline - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Troup at Arp - 7:30 p.m.
* Denotes District Game