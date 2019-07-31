Athens Hornets

July 13, 2015 at 8:39 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 4:43 PM

Head Coach: Zac Harrell

District: 9-4A Division I

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 708 E College St, Athens, TX 75751

2018 record: 5-5/3-2district

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 2 on defense

Players to watch:

  • RB/LB Nathan Sims
  • LB Conner Clay
  • DL Derek Killingsworth

Notes: This young defense only has two returning players, so Harrell has his work cut out for him.

Schedule:

8/16 vs. Emory Rains - 7 p.m. - Scrimmage at Home

8/22 vs. Palestine - 7 p.m. - Scrimmage - Away

8/30 vs. Brownsboro - 7:30 p.m. - Away

9/6 vs. Rusk - 7:30 p.m. - Home

9/13 vs. Fairfield - 7:30 p.m. Away

9/20 vs Ferris (HC) - 7:30 p.m. - Home

9/27 vs. Bullard - 7:30 p.m. - Home

10/4 BYE

10/11 - vs. Waxahachie Life - 7:30 p.m. - Away

10/18 vs. Midlothian Heritage - 7:30 p.m. - Away

10/25 vs Quinlan Ford - 7:30 p.m. - Away

11/1 vs Mabank - 7:30 p.m. - Away

11/8 vs Crandall (SRN) 7:30 p.m. - Home