Big Sandy Wildcats

July 21, 2015 at 7:59 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 4:10 PM

Head Coach: Larry Minter

District: 10-2A Division I

School Colors: Blue, Gold

Stadium Address: 401 Wildcat Dr, Big Sandy, TX 75755

2018 Record: 5-6 bi-district finalist, 3-2 district

Returning Starters: 5 on offense, 4 on defense

Players to Watch:

QB Caden Minter (1567 yards, 15 TDs passing)

WR Josh Shipman (121 yards, 3 TDs receiving)

RB Kedron Brown ( 415 yards rushing)

DL Cain Martinez (84 tackles, 7 TFL)

OL David Brown (85 tackles 3 INTs)

DB Elijah Beard (23 tackles, 7 TFL)

Notes: Dave Cambpell Texas Football magazine notes that graduation stole many of the Eagles’ strong players, but the team still has a solid base. Keep an eye on Minter, Shipman, Beason and Brown this season. The quartet could dominate on the field.

Big Sandy-Wildcats 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Dekalb at Big Sandy - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Grand Saline at Grand Saline - 9 a.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs San Augustine at San Augustine - 7 p.m.

9/6 vs Alba-Golden at Big Sandy - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Timpson at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 OPEN

10/4 vs Rivercrest at Rivercrest - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs Alto at Big Sandy - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/17* vs Union Grove at Union Grove - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Hawkins at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Carlisle at Big Sandy - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Cushing at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game