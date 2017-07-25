Brook HIll Guard

Head Coach: Scott Ryle
District: TAPPS District 2 Division II
School Colors: Navy blue, Orange, White
Stadium Address: 1051 N Houston St, Bullard, TX 75757
2018 Record: 6-5/2-3 district
Returners: 6 on Offense/ 8 on Defense
Players to Watch:
QB Khalan Griffin (1,029 yards, 8 TDs passing, 1,495 yards rushing, 23 TDs)
WR/DB Seth Moss (20-301 yards, 5 TDs receiving; 28 tackles, 6 INTs)
RB/LB Nico Flores (73 tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks)
LB Jake Shaffer (51 tackles, 8 TFLs)
LB Lane Barter (56 tackles, 3 INTs)
NOTES: QB Griffin is a strong player whether passing or rushing. WR/DB Moss is another outstanding player who is also great at baseball. On defense, RB/LB Flores, LB Shaffer, and LB Barter will be players to watch.
Schedule: *denotes district game
8/17 vs. Grapeland at Brook Hill. 6:00 p.m.
8/30 vs. Southwest Christian at Brook Hill , 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs. John Paul II Dallas at John Paul II Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs. Huntington at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs. Coram Deo Academy at Coram Deo Academy, 7:00 p.m.
10/4 vs. TCA: Willow Park at TCA: Willow Park, 7:30 p.m.
10/11 vs. Dallas Christian at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m. *
10/18 vs. Grace at Grace, 7:30 p.m. *
10/25 vs. Mckinney Christian Academy at Brook Hill,, 7:30 p.m. *
11/1 vs. Pro Vision Academy at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.
11/8 vs. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill at Trinity Christian Cedar Hill, 7:30 p.m. *