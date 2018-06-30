Brownsboro Bears

Head Coach: Greg Pearson
District: 7-4A Division II
School Colors: Blue, Yellow
Stadium Address: 13942 State Hwy 31 East, Brownsboro, TX 75758
2018 record: 3-8/2-2 district
Returning starters: 5 on offense, 4 on defense
Players to watch:
- RB/LB Cole Williams
- QB Gage Wehrmann
Notes: A number of defensive players graduated, but the line was filled out by strong JV players who moved up.
Schedule:
8/17 vs. Gladewater TBA
8/22 vs. Silsbee - 5 p.m. - Away
8/30 vs. Athens - 7:30 p.m. - Home
9/06 vs. Fairfield - 7:30 p.m. - Home
9/13 vs. Sunnyvale - 7:30 p.m. - Away
9/20 vs. West - 7:30 p.m. - Away
9/27 vs. Van - 7:30 p.m. - Home
10/04 vs. Center (Homecoming) - 7:30 p.m. - Home
10/11 vs. Canton - 7:30 p.m. - Away
10/18 vs. Wills Point - 7:30 p.m. - Home
10/25 vs. Rusk - 7:30 p.m. - Away
11/01 vs. Bullard (Sr. Night) - 7:30 p.m. - Home
*denotes district game