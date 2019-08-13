Head Coach: Clay Baker
District: 10-2A Division I
School Colors: Blue, Gold
Stadium Address: 8960 FM 13, Price, TX 75687
2018 Record: 12-1 regional semifinalist, 5-0 district
Returning Starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense
Players to watch:
- QB Carlos DeLeon (104 yards, yards, 1 TD receiving)
- QB Brett Roland (194 yards, 4 TDs rushing)
- DE Louie Garza (86 tackles, 28 TFL, 10 sacks)
- WR/PK Aaron Gallegos
Notes: DeLeon and Roland are both pushing for top QB position. Garza has good stats on defense and Gallegos is an asset for special teams.
Carlisle-indians 2019 Football Schedule:
8/16 vs Mt. Enterprise at Mt. Enterprise 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Westwood at Carlisle 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Sabine at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Troup at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Overton at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs New Boston at New Boston - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Simms Bowie at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/4 OPEN
10/11* vs Cushing at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Alto at Alto - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Union Grove at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Big Sandy at Big Sandy - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Hawkins at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game