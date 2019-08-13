Carthage Bulldogs

Head Coach: Scott Surratt
District: 9-4A Division I
School Colors: Red, White, Black
Stadium Address: 1 Bulldog Dr, Carthage, TX 75633
Returning starters: 6 on offense and 8 on defense
2018 Record: 14-1 5-0 District State semi finalist
Players to watch:
- WR Kelvontay Dixon (1,184 yards 9 TDs)
- WR Kel Williams (798 yards 5 TDs)
- DB Deaundrey Bowman
- DL DJ Hicks
- RB Mason Courney
Notes: Losing to Liberty Hill in a 44-41 shootout, the Bulldogs were just three points from advancing to the state finals. Playing in the vaunted District of Doom they’re always battle tested. Top flight receivers in Kelvontay Dixon and Kel Williams, won’t have an experienced QB throwing to them as RB Mason Courney and other runners will have to be utilized to help open the passing game. Defensively Carthage will live up to its reputation as being hard nosed and must slow down teams that will try to light up the scoreboard, in the event their offense isn’t as high flying as last season.
Schedule:
8/30 vs Jacksonville at Jacksonville 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Liberty- Eylau at Carthage 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Marshall at Carthage 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Gilmer at Carthage 7:30 p.m.
9/27 OPEN
10/4* vs Pleasant Grove at Pleasant Grove 7:30 p.m.
10/12 * vs Van at Van 7:30 p.m.
10/19 *vs Chapel Hill at Carthage 7:30 p.m.
10/25 *vs Palestine at Palestine 7:30 p.m.
11/1 *vs Henderson @ Carthage 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Kilgore at Longview 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game