Center Roughriders

July 28, 2014 at 10:22 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 12:16 PM

Head Coach: Scott Ponder

District: 9-4A Division 1

School Colors: Purple, Gold

Stadium Address: Hwy 87 West, Center, TX 75935

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 7 on defense

2018 record: 6-5/ 3-1 District - Bi-District playoffs

Players to watch:

  • WR Zacc Smith
  • QB Jake Hanson
  • ATH Marques Hall
  • RB Keomodre Horrace
  • DE Chris Taylor
  • K Alexis Lopez

Notes: After leaving the District of Doom, Center saw improvements in 2018. New Head Coach Scott Ponder will bring in an Air Raid offense and look to bring excitement to the Roughriders. All the preseason talk is on Jasper but Center could make it interesting in the race for a district title with the Roughriders visiting Jasper the final week of the season.

Schedule:

08/16 vs Spring Hill at Center - Scrimmage

08/ 22 vs Hemphill at Hemphill - Scrimmage

8/30 vs Tatum at Tatum - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Jefferson at Center - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Gladewater at Center - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Henderson at Henderson - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Grace Community at Center - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 vs Brownsboro at Brownsboro - 7:30 p.m.

10/11 vs Tarkington at Center - 7:30 p.m.*

10/18 - BYE

10/25 vs Shepherd at Shepherd - 7:30 p.m.*

11/1 vs Huntington at Huntington - 7:30 p.m.*

11/8 vs Jasper at Jasper - 7:30 p.m.*

*denotes district game