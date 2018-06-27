Head Coach: Jeff Riordan
District: 10-4A Division I
School Colors: Blue, Gold
Stadium Address: 13172 State Hwy 64 E, Tyler, TX 75707
2018 Record: 1-9, 0-5 district
Players to watch:
- LB Adrian Lacy (70 tackles)
- WR/LB Keyjun Thomas (583 yards, 4 TDs receiving)
- RB/DB Elijah Demus (544 yards rushing)
- OL Braydon Price
- DB/KR Ty Keys
- QB/RB Khalan Griffin (1030 yards 8 TDs passing, 1495 yards, 23 TDs rushing)
- LB Max Richardson
- DE Mason Mumphrey
Notes: Griffin, Thomas, and Demus could become big scorers for offense. Lacy as a linebacker does not shy away from grabbing a play.
Chapel Hill Bulldogs 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs. Jasper at Chapel Hill - 6:30 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/23 vs. Lindale at Chapel Hill - 7:00 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs. Crandall at Crandall - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs. Whitehouse at Chapel Hill Rose Stadium - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs. Argyle at Argyle - 7:00 p.m.
9/20 vs. Bullard at Chapel Hill - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs. Pleasant Grove at Chapel Hill - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/4 OPEN
10/11 *vs. Kilgore at Kilgore - 7:30 p.m.
10/18 *vs. Carthage at Carthage - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 *vs. Henderson at Chapel Hill - 7:30 p.m.
11/1 *vs. Van at Van - 7:30 p.m.
11/8 *vs. Palestine at Chapel Hill - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game