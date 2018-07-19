Colmesneil Bulldogs

Notes: Despite having nine returning starters on both offense and defense, the head coach told “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” the Bulldogs will still be young. Sixteen of the 26 players expected to suit out are underclassmen. Dobbins can do a little bit of everything; he can play RB, QB, LB, or even on the offensive line. He was a first-team all district pick as a junior. Shird, Marshall, and Vrooman give the offensive line a decent amount of experience. Johnson spent a little time at QB last year, and he could take over in that position.