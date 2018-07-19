Colmesneil Bulldogs

Head Coach: Cody Day
District: 12-2A Division II
School Colors: Red and white
Stadium Address: 610 Highway 256, Colmesneil, TX 75938
2018 Record: 3-7, 2-4 district
Returning Starters: 9 on offense, 9 on defense
Players to Watch:
- ATH Wesley Dobbins (500 yards, 5 TDs, 80 tackles, 1 INT)
- OL/DL Kobe Shird
- C Kolyer Marshall
- CB/WR Jermi Shamblin
- LB/OL Gerrick Vrooman
- ATH Jay Johnson
Notes: Despite having nine returning starters on both offense and defense, the head coach told “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” the Bulldogs will still be young. Sixteen of the 26 players expected to suit out are underclassmen. Dobbins can do a little bit of everything; he can play RB, QB, LB, or even on the offensive line. He was a first-team all district pick as a junior. Shird, Marshall, and Vrooman give the offensive line a decent amount of experience. Johnson spent a little time at QB last year, and he could take over in that position.
Schedule:
- 8/30 vs Mt. Enterprise at Colmesneil - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/6 vs Deweyville at Deweyville - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/13 OPEN
- 9/20 OPEN
- 9/27* Rosehill Christian at Colmesneil - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/4* Lovelady at Lovelady - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/11* Grapeland at Colmesneil - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/18* West Hardin at West Hardin - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/25 OPEN
- 11/1* Evadale at Evadale - 7:30 p.m.
- 11/8* Burkeville at Colmesneil - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game