Como-Pickton Eagles

July 30, 2014 at 4:00 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 5:35 PM

Head Coach: Charles Swann

District: 6-2A DI

School Colors: Blue, Black, White

Returning starters: 4 on offense, 6 on defense

2018 record: 7-4 bi-district finalist, 1-3 district

Players to watch:

  • LB/OL Bruno Estrada (5-9, 190)
  • RB/DB Cameron Wilburn (5-10, 180)
  • RB/CB Cameron Ray (6-1, 180)
  • RB/DB Jackson Monk
  • RB/LB Jhonatan Mejia
  • QB/DB Kade Kaslon

Notes: Sophmore Kaslon is predicted to lead the ground attack as quarterback. The Dave Campell’s Texas Football Magazine also predict Wilburn, Ray, Monk and Mejia will be contenders this season.

Como-Pickton Eagles 2019 Football Schedule:

8/16 vs Winnsboro at Como-Pickton - TBA (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Quitman/Chisum at Quitman/Chisum - TBA (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Grand Saline at Grand Saline - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Detroit at Detroit - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Whitewright at Como-Pickton - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Overton at Overton - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Hawkins at Como-Pickton - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 vs Trenton at Como-Pickton - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/11* vs Boles at Boles - 7:30 p.m.

10/18 OPEN

10/25* vs Honey Grove at Como-Pickton - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Rivercrest at Rivercrest - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Wolfe-City at Como-Pickton - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)