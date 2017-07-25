Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs

August 13, 2014 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 9:13 PM

Head Coach: Seven Armstrong

District: 10-3A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 504 S Home St, Corrigan, TX 75939

2018 Record: 10-3 Regional Semifinalist /4-1 district

Returning Starters: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

Players to watch:

  • QB Dhon Freeman
  • DE David Lazcano
  • Rb Jaylon Hunt
  • S Jesus Flores
  • OL Marco Martinez

Notes: The Bulldogs have the makeup of a team that could win district. The problem is they are in district with the bac-to-back state champion Newton Eagles. Freeman is a dual-threat quarterback that can make plays. The one downside of the Bulldogs is that there is not a lot of proven backups and as the season goes on depth will be an issue.

Schedule:

  • 8/30 vs Trinity @ Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/6 vs Centerville @ Centerville, 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/13 vs Kirbyville @ Corrigan, 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/20 vs Joaquin @ Corrigan, 7:30 p.m. - Homecoming
  • 9/27 vs Alto @ Corrigan, 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/4 - BYE
  • 10/11 vs New Waverly @ New Waverly, 7:30 p.m.*
  • 10/18 vs Kountze @ Kountze@ Kountze, 7:30 p.m.*
  • 10/25 vs Anderson-Shiro @ Corrigan-Camden, 7:30 p.m.*
  • 11/1 vs Newton @ Newton, 7:30 p.m.*
  • 11/8 vs Hemphill @ Corrigan, 7:30 p.m.*

*denotes district game