Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs

Head Coach: Seven Armstrong
District: 10-3A Division II
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 504 S Home St, Corrigan, TX 75939
2018 Record: 10-3 Regional Semifinalist /4-1 district
Returning Starters: 7 on offense, 8 on defense
Players to watch:
- QB Dhon Freeman
- DE David Lazcano
- Rb Jaylon Hunt
- S Jesus Flores
- OL Marco Martinez
Notes: The Bulldogs have the makeup of a team that could win district. The problem is they are in district with the bac-to-back state champion Newton Eagles. Freeman is a dual-threat quarterback that can make plays. The one downside of the Bulldogs is that there is not a lot of proven backups and as the season goes on depth will be an issue.
Schedule:
- 8/30 vs Trinity @ Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
- 9/6 vs Centerville @ Centerville, 7:30 p.m.
- 9/13 vs Kirbyville @ Corrigan, 7:30 p.m.
- 9/20 vs Joaquin @ Corrigan, 7:30 p.m. - Homecoming
- 9/27 vs Alto @ Corrigan, 7:30 p.m.
- 10/4 - BYE
- 10/11 vs New Waverly @ New Waverly, 7:30 p.m.*
- 10/18 vs Kountze @ Kountze@ Kountze, 7:30 p.m.*
- 10/25 vs Anderson-Shiro @ Corrigan-Camden, 7:30 p.m.*
- 11/1 vs Newton @ Newton, 7:30 p.m.*
- 11/8 vs Hemphill @ Corrigan, 7:30 p.m.*
*denotes district game