Crockett Bulldogs

Head Coach: Jimmy Thompson
District: 10-3A Division II
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835
2018 Record: Overall 7-4 (District 4-2), Bi-District FInalist
Returning Starters: 7 on offense, 9 on defense
Players to watch:
- TE/ DE Allen Horace (468 yds, 9 Touchdowns)
- QB Jordan Bedford (2,224 yds, 34 Touchdowns)
- WR Joseph Porter (450 yds, 6 Touchdowns)
- Jakecian Jones (111 tackles)
Notes: The Bulldogs rebounded in 2018 after a below average 2017 Arkansas commit Allen Horace was a breakout star at the summer’s 7-on-7 tournament that saw Crockett with their pool in the DII Classification. Crockett will have plenty of offense this year to contend. The Bulldogs start the year against three teams ranked in the preseason polls for their classifications. It may be hard to win a district title but they should be able to compete for second place.
Schedule:
- 8/30 vs Buffalo at Crockett - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/06 vs Garrison at Crockett- 7:30 p.m.
- 9/13 vs Grapeland at Grapeland - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/20 - BYE
- 9/27 vs Trinity at Trinity - 7:30 p.m. *
- 10/ 04 vs Diboll at Crockett - 7:30 p.m. *
- 10/11 vs Tomball Christian at Tomball Christian - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/18 vs Coldspring Oakhurst at Coldspring - 7:30 p.m. *
- 11/01 vs Westwood at Westwood - 7:30 p.m. *
- 11/08 vs Franklin at Crockett - 7:30 p.m. *
*denotes district game