Cross Roads Bobcats

July 30, 2014 at 4:28 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:22 PM

Head Coach: Daniel Pierce

District: 9-2A Division I

School Colors: Green, White

Stadium Address: 14434 Hwy 59, Malakoff, TX 75148

2018 Record: 0-10, 0-5 district

Returning Starters: 8 on offense, 9 on defense

Players to Watch:

  • DL Eli Wilson (6 sacks)
  • DL John Castillo (68 tackles)
  • DB Solomon Brown (3 INTs, 8 catches)
  • RB Alex Marsten (374 rushing)

Notes: This year brings experienced players to the field for the Bobcats on the defensive line. Marsten could take the lead as RB.

Cross Roads - Bobcats 2019 Football Schedule:

  • 8/16 vs Honey Grove at Cross Roads - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
  • 8/23 vs Cushing at Cushing - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
  • 8/30 vs Blooming Grove at Cross Roads - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/6 vs Axtell at Cross Roads - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/13 vs Hubbard at Cross Roads - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/20 vs Frost at Frost - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/27 vs Wortham at Cross Roads - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
  • 10/4 OPEN
  • 10/11* vs Kerens at Kerens - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/18* vs Centerville at Cross Roads - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/25* vs Leon at Leon - 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/1* vs Normangee at Cross Roads - 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/8* vs Cayuga at Cayuga - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game