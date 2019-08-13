Head Coach: Daniel Pierce
District: 9-2A Division I
School Colors: Green, White
Stadium Address: 14434 Hwy 59, Malakoff, TX 75148
2018 Record: 0-10, 0-5 district
Returning Starters: 8 on offense, 9 on defense
Players to Watch:
- DL Eli Wilson (6 sacks)
- DL John Castillo (68 tackles)
- DB Solomon Brown (3 INTs, 8 catches)
- RB Alex Marsten (374 rushing)
Notes: This year brings experienced players to the field for the Bobcats on the defensive line. Marsten could take the lead as RB.
Cross Roads - Bobcats 2019 Football Schedule:
- 8/16 vs Honey Grove at Cross Roads - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
- 8/23 vs Cushing at Cushing - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
- 8/30 vs Blooming Grove at Cross Roads - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/6 vs Axtell at Cross Roads - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/13 vs Hubbard at Cross Roads - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/20 vs Frost at Frost - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/27 vs Wortham at Cross Roads - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
- 10/4 OPEN
- 10/11* vs Kerens at Kerens - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/18* vs Centerville at Cross Roads - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/25* vs Leon at Leon - 7:30 p.m.
- 11/1* vs Normangee at Cross Roads - 7:30 p.m.
- 11/8* vs Cayuga at Cayuga - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game