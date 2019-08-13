Cushing Bearkats

August 28, 2015 at 10:45 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:23 PM

Head Coach: Josh Moore

District: 10-2A Division I

School Colors: Purple, White

Stadium Address: 1088 E Bearkat Dr, Cushing, TX 75760

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 8 on defense

2018 record: 6-4 bi-district finalist, 2-3 district

Players to watch:

  • QB/DB Deuce Garrett (1500 yards, 18 TDs passing)
  • LB/RB Thomas Wallace (1000 yards rushing)
  • LB Cade Willis
  • WR/LB Joseph Humphries

Notes: The team shows promise for offensive improvement. Humphries is an asset both on offense and defense.

Cushing-Bearkats 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Cayuga at Cayuga TBA (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Crossroads at Cushing TBA (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Chilton at Cushing - 7 p.m.

9/6 vs Mt. Enterprise at Cushing - 7 p.m.

9/13 vs Burkeville at Burkeville - 7 p.m.

9/20 vs Hull Daisetta at Hull Daisetta - 7 p.m.

9/27 OPEN

10/4 vs All Saints at Cushing - 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/11* vs Carlisle at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Hawkins at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.

10/26* vs Alto at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Union Grove at Union Grove - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Big Sandy at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game