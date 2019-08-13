Head Coach: Josh Moore
District: 10-2A Division I
School Colors: Purple, White
Stadium Address: 1088 E Bearkat Dr, Cushing, TX 75760
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 8 on defense
2018 record: 6-4 bi-district finalist, 2-3 district
Players to watch:
- QB/DB Deuce Garrett (1500 yards, 18 TDs passing)
- LB/RB Thomas Wallace (1000 yards rushing)
- LB Cade Willis
- WR/LB Joseph Humphries
Notes: The team shows promise for offensive improvement. Humphries is an asset both on offense and defense.
Cushing-Bearkats 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Cayuga at Cayuga TBA (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Crossroads at Cushing TBA (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Chilton at Cushing - 7 p.m.
9/6 vs Mt. Enterprise at Cushing - 7 p.m.
9/13 vs Burkeville at Burkeville - 7 p.m.
9/20 vs Hull Daisetta at Hull Daisetta - 7 p.m.
9/27 OPEN
10/4 vs All Saints at Cushing - 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/11* vs Carlisle at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Hawkins at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.
10/26* vs Alto at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Union Grove at Union Grove - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Big Sandy at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game