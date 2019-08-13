Daingerfield Tigers

June 30, 2015 at 2:16 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:23 PM

Head Coach: Davin Nelson

District: 11-3A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 202 Tiger Dr, Daingerfield, TX 75638

2018 Record: 9-4 regional finalist, 5-2 district

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense

Players to watch:

  • WR/DB Tyrese Grant (661 yards, 9 TDs receiving)
  • RB Jakobie Craver (1098 yards, 21 TDs rushing)
  • WR Zaylon Jeter (500 yards 9 TDs rushing, 464 yards 6 TDs receiving)

Notes: Last years winning JV team is moving up. Grant’s receiving stats show he’s a powerful when he makes a catch. Jeter is an asset on both offense and defense.

Daingerfield - Tigers 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Hooks at Hooks 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/23 vs Gladewater at Daingerfield 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Gunter at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m.

9/7 vs Tatum at Tatum - 7 p.m.

9/13 vs New Boston at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/20* vs Dekalb at Dekalb - 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs Elysian Fields - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 OPEN

10/11* vs Ore City at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Queen City at Queen City - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Waskom at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Paul Pewitt at Paul Pewitt - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs New Diana at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game