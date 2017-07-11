Diboll Lumberjacks

June 30, 2015 at 1:54 PM CDT - Updated July 7 at 3:41 PM

Head Coach: Blake Morrison

District: 8-4A Division II

School Colors: Red, White

Mascot: Lumberjacks

Stadium Address: 1000 Lumberjack St, Diboll, TX 75941

Returning players: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

2018 record: 10-2 overall (5-1 District) DII Area finalist

Players to watch:

  • DL/ RB Herbert Gums
  • RB Daris McMillan
  • OL Billy Levert
  • OL/DL Ricardo Harrison
  • Hezekiah Freeman
  • DB Tyveon Williams

Notes: A lot was expected of Gums last year but a leg injury ended his season early. The Jacks did not miss a beat as McMillian took over the rushing duties and had a season with over 2,000 rushing yards which led to Diboll making their 21st playoff apperance. The game of the year in district will be when Diboll visits Franklin in a rematch of last year’s district championship. That is if Diboll can get past an early district test with Crockett.

Schedule:

08/16 vs Splendora at Splendora - 6 pm - SCRIMMAGE

08/23 vs Livingston at Diboll - TBD - SCRIMMAGE

9/30 vs Bridge City at Bridge CIty - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Huntington at Diboll - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Cleveland at Diboll, 7:30 p.m. - HOMECOMING

9/20 vs Liberty at Diboll - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 - BYE

10/4 vs Crockett at Crockett - 7:30 p.m. *

10/11 vs Coldspring Oakhurst at Diboll 7:30 p.m. *

10/18 vs Elkhart at Elkhart - 7:30 p.m. *

10/25 vs Palestine Westwood at Diboll - 7:30 PM - Wall of Honor *

11/1, vs Franklin at Franklin 7:30 p.m. *

11/08 vs Trinity at Diboll - 7:30 p.m. *