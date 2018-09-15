East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas Now: A closer look at technology, infrastructure development in S. China

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 at 11:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZHUHAI, China (KLTV/KTRE) - KLTV & KTRE’s Lane Luckie joins East Texas Now to look at what’s driving investment in China’s infrastructure and technology sector.

KLTV & KTRE’s Lane Luckie is traveling to Asia to explore the current issues related to the important bilateral relationship between the world’s two largest economies -- the United States and China. Click here to follow Lane’s travels and explore our special coverage, China In Focus.

Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DETCOG Lufkin
Lufkin DETCOG office fire started in attic
One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in...
Nacogdoches police release name of woman killed in drive-by shooting on Dolph Street
Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
Boil water notice issued for Angelina Co. Fresh Water Supply District No. 1
Four Dallas firefighters were injured while investigating the smell of gas.
4 Dallas firefighters injured in apartment explosion
Day 2 of the William Davis trial gets underway.
‘I can’t believe this happened’: Tyler nurse’s co-worker testifies about patient’s decline before death

Latest News

Texas Workforce Commission programs help East Texas parents with child care during job search...
Texas Workforce Commission programs help East Texas parents with child care during job search
The Berlin party headquarters for Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), of which current...
German election tight; Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result yet
Two big races are drawing crowds of people to Germany’s capitol city Sunday -- the annual BMW...
Race Day: Marathon, historic election generate buzz in Germany’s capital city
Projections show Germany’s center-left Social Democrats locked in a very close race with...
German election tight; Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result yet
KLTV’s Lane Luckie has a look at the final day of campaigning ahead of German’s federal...
WATCH: Lane Luckie previews final day of campaigning for Germany’s parliament elections