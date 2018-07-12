Head Coach: Jason Fiacco
District: 9-3A Division I
School Colors: Red, Blue
Stadium Address: Sheridan Street
Returning starters: 6 offensive, 7 defensive
2018 Record: 3-7, 2-4 in District
Players to watch:
- RB RJ Moore
- WR John Ashford
- QB/LB Cade Starr
- LB Chase Walker
Notes: Jason Fiaco enters his second season. It will be tough but the Elks could be in the running for the final playoff spot out of the district. Defense could be the Elks strength.
Elkhart Elks 2017 Football Schedule
- 8/30 7:30 p.m. vs. Centerville @ Centerville
- 9/6, 7:30 p.m. vs Frankston @ Elkhart
- 9/13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Troup @ Troup
- 9/20, 7:30 p.m. vs Sabine @ Elkhart - Homecoming
- 9/27, 7:30 p.m. vs. Westwood @ Westwood *
- 10/4, 7:30 p.m. vs Franklin @ Franklin *
- 10/11, 7:30 p.m. vs. Trinity @ Trinity *
- 10/18, 7:30 p.m. vs Diboll @ Elkhart *
- 10/25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Crockett @ Crockett *
- 11/1, 7:30 p.m. vs Coldspring-Oakhurst @ Coldspring *
* Denotes District Game