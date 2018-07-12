Elkhart Elks

June 29, 2015 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 8:58 PM

Head Coach: Jason Fiacco

District: 9-3A Division I

School Colors: Red, Blue

Stadium Address: Sheridan Street

Returning starters: 6 offensive, 7 defensive

2018 Record: 3-7, 2-4 in District

Players to watch:

  • RB RJ Moore
  • WR John Ashford
  • QB/LB Cade Starr
  • LB Chase Walker

Notes: Jason Fiaco enters his second season. It will be tough but the Elks could be in the running for the final playoff spot out of the district. Defense could be the Elks strength.

Elkhart Elks 2017 Football Schedule

  • 8/30 7:30 p.m. vs. Centerville @ Centerville
  • 9/6, 7:30 p.m. vs Frankston @ Elkhart
  • 9/13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Troup @ Troup
  • 9/20, 7:30 p.m. vs Sabine @ Elkhart - Homecoming
  • 9/27, 7:30 p.m. vs. Westwood @ Westwood *
  • 10/4, 7:30 p.m. vs Franklin @ Franklin *
  • 10/11, 7:30 p.m. vs. Trinity @ Trinity *
  • 10/18, 7:30 p.m. vs Diboll @ Elkhart *
  • 10/25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Crockett @ Crockett *
  • 11/1, 7:30 p.m. vs Coldspring-Oakhurst @ Coldspring *

* Denotes District Game