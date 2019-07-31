Elysian Fields Yellowjackets

Head Coach: Scott Ford
District 11-3A Division II
School colors: Orange, White
Stadium Address: 2400 FM 451, Elysian Fields, TX 75642
Returning starters: 8 on offense 6 on defense
2018 record: 6-5 bi-district finalist/5/2 district
Players to watch:
- RB/DB Chris Smith (600 yards rushing, 350 yards receiving, 10 total TDs)
- RB/DB Tony Mason (850 yards, 6 TDs rushing)
- QB Ryan Wilkerson (1,700 yards passing, 800 yards rushing, 22 TDs)
- DL Justin Kitchen (44 pancakes)
Notes: Expect Smith, Mason, Wilkerson and Kirkland to cause mayhem for opponents this season.
Schedule:
8/16 vs Grand Saline/Joaquin at Elysian Fields (scrimmage) - 6 p.m.
8/22 vs Jefferson at Jefferson (scrimmage) - 6 p.m.
8/30 vs White Oak at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Harmony at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Winona at Elysian Fields - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Ore City at Elysian Fields - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Daingerfield at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11 vs Queen City at Elysian Fields (homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.
10/18 vs Waskom at Waskom - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 vs Pewitt at Elysian Fields - 7:30 p.m.
11/1 vs New Diana at Diana - 7:30 p.m.
11/8 vs DeKalb at Elysian Fields (senior night) - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game