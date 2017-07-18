Head Coach: Johnny Louvier
District: 10-3A Division II
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 100 W. Perry St, Frankston, TX
2016 Record: 4-6/1-4 district
Returning starters: 9 on offense, 7 on defense
Players to watch:
- QB Garrett Bean (614 rushing, 660 passing)
- LB Shane Lewis (98 tackles)
- RB/WR Boogie Krajca (748 rushing, 14 TD's)
- OL/DL Josh Porter (32 pancakes)
- DB Jordan Pace (57 tackles)
Notes: The Indians will lean heavily on the help of QB Bean and RB/WR Krajca to provide their offense with success this season. They will depend on LB Lewis to keep up his continued success on the other side of the ball with the help of DB Pace.
Frankston Indians Schedule:
8/16 vs Grace at Grace (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Hawkins at Frankston (scrimmage)
8/30 vs West Sabine at West Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Elkhart at Elkhart - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Ore City at Frankston - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 OPEN
9/27* vs Winona at Frankston - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/4* vs Arp at Arp - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Grand Saline at Frankston - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Troup at Troup - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Quitman at Frankston -7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Harmony at Frankston - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)
11/8* vs Alba-Golden at Alba-Golden - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game