Garrison Bulldogs

Head Coach: Larry Prince
District: 10-3A Division II
School Colors: Maroon, White
Stadium Address: 459 N US Highway 59, Garrison, TX 75946
2016 Record: 6-5 DII bi-district finalist/2-3 district
Returning starters: 7 on offense, 7 on defense
Players to watch:
- RB Jakelen Tutt (1,362 rushing, 19 TDs)
- WR Keondric Collins (369 rushing, 315 receiving, 7 total TDs)
- DB Ma'Kedric Collins (117 tackles, 9 PBU, 3 INTs)
- RB/LB Chance Rodriguez
- LB Christian Shepherd
Notes: The Bulldogs bring back offensive weapons in RB Tutt and WR Collins that will look to the boost the offenses production in the upcoming season. Defensive standouts DB Collins and LB Shepherd should make the defensive unit much stronger this season.
Schedule:
- 8/16 Arp @ Garrison - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
- 8/23 Groveton @ Groveton - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
- 8/30 TBA
- 9/6 Crockett @ Crockett - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/13 San Augustine @ Garrison - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/20 Alto @ Garrison - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/27* Joaquin @Joaquin - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/4* Linden-Kildare @ Garrison - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/11* Timpson @ Timpson - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/18* Beckville @ Garrison - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
- 10/25* Tenaha @ Tenaha - 7:30 p.m.
- 11/1* Harleton - Garrison - 7:30 p.m.
- 11/8 Bye
*denotes district game