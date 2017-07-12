Gladewater Bears

July 29, 2014 at 4:50 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 5:13 PM

Head Coach: John Berry

District: 7-4A Division II

School Colors: Orange, Black, White

Mascot: Bears

Stadium Address: 2201 W Gay Ave, Gladewater, TX 75647

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 6 on defense

2018 record: 11-2 regional semifinalist/5-1 district

Players to watch:

  • QB/DB Tristan Holmes (5-9, 180, 4.5)
  • TE Jailyn Robertson (6-1, 245, 4.9)
  • FS Robby Hodges (5-10, 160, 4.6)
  • LB Zachary Villareal (6-0, 185, 4.7)
  • DL Zach Tyeskie (5-9, 226, 4.8)
  • RB Elijah Carter (6-0, 178, 4.5)

Notes: The Bears had one of the best turnaround stories last season and have the possibility to top that with the return of Holmes and Carter. Robertson should be a force to reckon with and defense should be looking solid with the return of Hodges and Tyeskie.

Gladewater Bears 2019 Football Schedule:

8/17 vs Brownsboro at Gladewater - 9:00 a.m. (scrimmage)

8/23 vs Daingerfield at Daingerfield - 7:00 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Spring Hill at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)

9/6 vs Atlanta at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Center at Center - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Pleasant Grove at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/27* vs Winnsboro at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs West Rusk at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs Mineola at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.

10/18 OPEN

10/25* vs White Oak at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Sabine at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Tatum at Tatum - 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes district game