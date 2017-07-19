Grace Community Cougars

Head Coach: Mike Maddox
District: TAPPS District 2 Division II
School Colors: Royal blue, White
Stadium Address: 3001 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701
2016 Record: 8-4 regional semifinalist/5-1 district
Returning starters: 4 on offense, 2 on defense
Players to Watch:
- RB Uchenna Uduma (1,330 rushing, 15 TDs)
- QB Braydon Stone (943 passing, 9 TDs)
- RB Alvin Skipworth
- Luke Graham (120 tackles)
Notes: All eyes are on Uduma this year. Stone is again starting this season. On defense, Graham is the player to watch.
Schedule:
8/16 vs. Frankston (Scrimmage) at Grace - 6 p.m.
8/22 vs. Sabine (Scrimmage) at Sabine - 5 p.m.
8/30 vs. Canton at Grace - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs. Redwater at Redwater - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs. Parrish Episcopal Dallas at Grace - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs. Wills Point at Grace - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs. Center at Center - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 TBA
10/11* vs. Mckinney Christian at Grace - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs. Brook Hill at Grace - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 TBA
11/1* vs. Trinity Christian at Grace - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs. Dallas Christian at Mesquite - 7:30 p.m.