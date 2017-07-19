Grace Community Cougars

June 30, 2015 at 12:42 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 3:31 PM

Head Coach: Mike Maddox

District: TAPPS District 2 Division II

School Colors: Royal blue, White

Stadium Address: 3001 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701

2016 Record: 8-4 regional semifinalist/5-1 district

Returning starters: 4 on offense, 2 on defense

Players to Watch:

  • RB Uchenna Uduma (1,330 rushing, 15 TDs)
  • QB Braydon Stone (943 passing, 9 TDs)
  • RB Alvin Skipworth
  • Luke Graham (120 tackles)

Notes: All eyes are on Uduma this year. Stone is again starting this season. On defense, Graham is the player to watch.

Schedule:

8/16 vs. Frankston (Scrimmage) at Grace - 6 p.m.

8/22 vs. Sabine (Scrimmage) at Sabine - 5 p.m.

8/30 vs. Canton at Grace - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs. Redwater at Redwater - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs. Parrish Episcopal Dallas at Grace - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs. Wills Point at Grace - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs. Center at Center - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 TBA

10/11* vs. Mckinney Christian at Grace - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs. Brook Hill at Grace - 7:30 p.m.

10/25 TBA

11/1* vs. Trinity Christian at Grace - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs. Dallas Christian at Mesquite - 7:30 p.m.