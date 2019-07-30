Head coach: Michael Ridge
District: 10-3A Division II
School colors: Orange and black
Stadium address: 500 W. Stadium Dr., Grand Saline, TX 75140
Returning starters: 8 offensive, 9 defensive.
2018 record: 7-4 area finalist/4-3 district
Players to watch:
- LB Bryce Smith (130 tackles)
- TE/LB Grant Lewis (94 tackles, 10 sacks)
- OL/DL Reed Deatherage (81 tackles)
Notes: The Indians had a good season last year. With 17 players returning, they’ve got the experience to go far this season.
2019 Grand Saline Indians Varsity Schedule
- 8/16 vs Elysian Fields at Elysian Fields
- 8/22 vs Big Sandy at Grand Saline - 9 a.m.
- 8/30 vs Como Pickton at Grand Saline - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/6 vs Palmer at Palmer - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/13 vs Scurry at Scurry - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/27* vs Troup at Troup - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/4* vs Quitman at Grand Saline (Homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/11* vs Frankston at Frankston - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/18* vs Alba at Grand Saline - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/25* vs Winona at Winona - 7:30 p.m.
- 11/1* vs Arp at Grand Saline (Senior Night) - 7:30 p.m.
- 11/8* vs Harmony at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.
* denotes district game