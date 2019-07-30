Grand Saline Indians

June 29, 2015 at 6:36 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 4:26 PM

Head coach: Michael Ridge

District: 10-3A Division II

School colors: Orange and black

Stadium address: 500 W. Stadium Dr., Grand Saline, TX 75140

Returning starters: 8 offensive, 9 defensive.

2018 record: 7-4 area finalist/4-3 district

Players to watch:

  • LB Bryce Smith (130 tackles)
  • TE/LB Grant Lewis (94 tackles, 10 sacks)
  • OL/DL Reed Deatherage (81 tackles)

Notes: The Indians had a good season last year. With 17 players returning, they’ve got the experience to go far this season.

2019 Grand Saline Indians Varsity Schedule

  • 8/16 vs Elysian Fields at Elysian Fields
  • 8/22 vs Big Sandy at Grand Saline - 9 a.m.
  • 8/30 vs Como Pickton at Grand Saline - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/6 vs Palmer at Palmer - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/13 vs Scurry at Scurry - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/27* vs Troup at Troup - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/4* vs Quitman at Grand Saline (Homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/11* vs Frankston at Frankston - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/18* vs Alba at Grand Saline - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/25* vs Winona at Winona - 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/1* vs Arp at Grand Saline (Senior Night) - 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/8* vs Harmony at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.

* denotes district game