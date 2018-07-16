Head Coach: Terry Ward
District: 12-2A Division II
School Colors: Maroon, silver, white
Stadium Address: 318 N. Olive St., Grapeland, TX 75844
2018 Record: 11-2 regional semifinalist, 6-0 district
Returning starters: 3 on offense, 7 on defense
Players to watch:
LB Cooper Sheridan
ATH B.J. Lamb (927 yards, 12 receiving TDs)
RB/LB Cadarian Wiley (448 yards, 7 rushing TDs, 74 tackles, 3 INTs)
RB/DB Keizion Ashford (335 yards, 5 rushing TDs, 63 tackles, 2 INTs)
DE/OL Chancellor Francis
WR/LB Cooper Ward
NG/OL Jason DeCluette
LB/WR Gavin French
OL/DT Landon Jackson
WR/LB Kaden Dupree
WR DaCorian Bryant
LB Josh Black
WR/DB Austin Driskell
LB Jayden Rodamaker
Notes: The Sandies have a new head coach after Wayne Mahaffey retired. Terry Ward, the former head coach at Tenaha and Harleton, will be taking over. Even though Grapeland lost a lot of talented players, they retained enough veterans in key areas for them to have another productive season. Lamb will take over the reins as quarterback, and Ward is skilled and athletic enough to make big plays at running back. Wiley, the district newcomer of the year in 2018, will team with Ashford, and the two of them should contribute on both sides of the ball. Sheridan is one of the top linebackers in 2A, and he was named district defensive MVP last season.
Grapeland Sandies 2019 Football Schedule:
*denotes district game