Grapeland Sandies

July 28, 2014 at 6:16 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 1:07 PM

Head Coach: Terry Ward

District: 12-2A Division II

School Colors: Maroon, silver, white

Stadium Address: 318 N. Olive St., Grapeland, TX 75844

2018 Record: 11-2 regional semifinalist, 6-0 district

Returning starters: 3 on offense, 7 on defense

Players to watch:

LB Cooper Sheridan

ATH B.J. Lamb (927 yards, 12 receiving TDs)

RB/LB Cadarian Wiley (448 yards, 7 rushing TDs, 74 tackles, 3 INTs)

RB/DB Keizion Ashford (335 yards, 5 rushing TDs, 63 tackles, 2 INTs)

DE/OL Chancellor Francis

WR/LB Cooper Ward

NG/OL Jason DeCluette

LB/WR Gavin French

OL/DT Landon Jackson

WR/LB Kaden Dupree

WR DaCorian Bryant

LB Josh Black

WR/DB Austin Driskell

LB Jayden Rodamaker

Notes: The Sandies have a new head coach after Wayne Mahaffey retired. Terry Ward, the former head coach at Tenaha and Harleton, will be taking over. Even though Grapeland lost a lot of talented players, they retained enough veterans in key areas for them to have another productive season. Lamb will take over the reins as quarterback, and Ward is skilled and athletic enough to make big plays at running back. Wiley, the district newcomer of the year in 2018, will team with Ashford, and the two of them should contribute on both sides of the ball. Sheridan is one of the top linebackers in 2A, and he was named district defensive MVP last season.

Grapeland Sandies 2019 Football Schedule:

*denotes district game