Groveton Indians

May 11, 2016 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 11:40 AM

Head coach: Richard Steubing

District: 12-2A Division I

School colors: Red, white

Stadium address: 201 N. Main, Groveton, TX 75845

2018 Record: 5-6 bi-district finalist 2-3 district

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 9 on defense

Players to watch:

  • ATH Trenton Torregrossa
  • DL Martin Chavez (82 tackles, 23 TFL, 3 sacks)
  • QB/LB Cade Steubing (2,050 passing yards, 25 TDs, 75 tackles)
  • LB Trevion Bloodworth (85 tackles)
  • WR/DB Dylan Wade
  • WR/DB Davaurrio Horace
  • RB Malachi Stewart
  • TE/DB Zach Fisher
  • DL Luke Taylor

Notes: The Indians struggled in 2018, but Steubing, who put up some impressive numbers last year, will be back to lead the offense. Chavez and Bloodworth, who had a combined 167 tackles last year, will lead Groveton’s defense.

Schedule:

8/16 vs Timpson at Timpson TBA (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Garrison at Groveton TBA (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Lovelady at Lovelady - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Trinity at Groveton - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Buffalo at Groveton - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Kerens at Kerens - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Centerville at Centerville - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 OPEN

10/11* vs West Sabine at Groveton - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs San Augustine at Groveton - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Deweyville at Deweyville - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Shelbyville at Groveton - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Hull-Daisetta at Hull Daisetta - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game