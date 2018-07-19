Groveton Indians

Head coach: Richard Steubing
District: 12-2A Division I
School colors: Red, white
Stadium address: 201 N. Main, Groveton, TX 75845
2018 Record: 5-6 bi-district finalist 2-3 district
Returning starters: 8 on offense, 9 on defense
Players to watch:
- ATH Trenton Torregrossa
- DL Martin Chavez (82 tackles, 23 TFL, 3 sacks)
- QB/LB Cade Steubing (2,050 passing yards, 25 TDs, 75 tackles)
- LB Trevion Bloodworth (85 tackles)
- WR/DB Dylan Wade
- WR/DB Davaurrio Horace
- RB Malachi Stewart
- TE/DB Zach Fisher
- DL Luke Taylor
Notes: The Indians struggled in 2018, but Steubing, who put up some impressive numbers last year, will be back to lead the offense. Chavez and Bloodworth, who had a combined 167 tackles last year, will lead Groveton’s defense.
Schedule:
8/16 vs Timpson at Timpson TBA (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Garrison at Groveton TBA (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Lovelady at Lovelady - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Trinity at Groveton - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Buffalo at Groveton - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Kerens at Kerens - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Centerville at Centerville - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11* vs West Sabine at Groveton - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs San Augustine at Groveton - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Deweyville at Deweyville - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Shelbyville at Groveton - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Hull-Daisetta at Hull Daisetta - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game