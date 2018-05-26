Hallsville Bobcats

July 30, 2014 at 5:22 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 3:22 PM

Head Coach: Joe Drennon

District: 16-5A

School Colors: Purple, Gold, White

Stadium Address: 421 Hwy 124, Hallsville, TX 756500

2016 Record: 2-8 overall, no playoffs

Returning starters: N/A

Players to watch: RB Josh Taylor RB Jamall Davis (477 rushing yards) LB Michael Drennon (225 tackles, 5 sacks, 23 TFL in past two seasons at Mineola) Offensive lineman: Cecil Johnson, Blake Trainor, Dylan Russell, and Donovan Cooper

Notes: New head coach Joe Drennon takes over Hallsville after a very successful run at Mineola. In the past three years, Drennon led the Yellowjackets to over 40 wins and a state title in 2016. Joe's son Michael also transferred to the Bobcats program and will be a leading force on defense. With a talented offensive line and a pair of running backs, it will be interesting to see how long it takes coach Drennon to get Hallsville back to the playoffs.

Schedule:

8/30 vs Terrell at Terrell, 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Kilgore at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Bullard at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Pine Tree at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.

10/4 vs Marshall at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.

10/11 vs Lindale at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Mt. Pleasant at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

10/12* vs Lindale at home, 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/19* vs Mount Pleasant at home, 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Jacksonville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

11/1* Nacogdoches at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.

11/9* vs Whitehouse at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game