Head Coach: Tim Russell
District: 10-2A DI
School Colors: Red, White
Stadium Address: 9788 St. Highway 154 West, Big Sandy, TX 75755
Returning starters: 5 on offense, 4 on defense
2018 record: 5-6 bi-district finalist/3-2 district
Players to watch:
- RB Kedron Brown (415 yards rushing)
- DL Cain Martinez
- QB Caden Minter (1,567 yards, 15 TDs passing)
- WR Josh Shipman (121 yards, 3 TDs receiving)
- OL Malachi Arps
- DB Elijah Beard
Notes: Dave Cambpell Texas Football magazine notes that graduation stole many of the Eagles’ strong players, but the team still has a solid base. Keep an eye on Minter, Shipman, Beason and Brown this season. The quartet could dominate on the field.
Harmony Eagles 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Harleton at Harmony (scrimmage) -5 p.m.
8/22 vs Hughes Springs at Hughes Springs (scrimmage) - 5 p.m.
8/30 vs New Diana at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Elysian Fields at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs West Rusk at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 OPEN
9/27* vs Alba Golden at Alba Golden - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Troup at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Winona at Harmony (Homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Quitman at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Arp at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Frankston at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Grand Saline at Harmony (Senior Night) - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game