Hawkins Hawks

July 6, 2015 at 7:31 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:26 PM

Head Coach: Scott Evans

District: 10-2A Division I

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 231 Hawk Dr, Hawkins, TX 75765

2018 Record: 2-8/1-4 district

Returning Starters: 7 on offense, 6 on defense

Players to watch:

  • LB J.D. McGowen
  • DL Ibory “Teddy” Taylor (44 tackles)
  • DB Paeton Smith
  • QB Zach Conde

Notes: Coach Evans has a lot of veterans returning to the field including Conde and Smith who are solid players.

Hawkins-Hawks 2019 Football Schedule

  • 8/15 vs Quitman at Hawkins 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
  • 8/22 vs Frankston at Frankston 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
  • 8/30 vs Alba-Golden at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/6 vs All Saints at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/13 vs Beckville at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
  • 9/27 vs Como-Pickton at Como-Pickton - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/4 OPEN
  • 10/11* vs Union Grove at Union Grove - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/18* vs Cushing at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/25* vs Big Sandy at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/1* vs Alto at Alto - 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/8* vs Carlisle at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.

* denotes district game