Henderson Lions

July 28, 2014 at 9:46 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:58 PM

Head Coach: Phil Castles

District: 9-4A Division I

School Colors: Blue, Red

Stadium Address: 200 N High St, Henderson, TX 75652

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 3 on defense

2018 record: 9-5 Regional Finalist 3-2 District

Players to watch:

  • RB Kevin Fields
  • WR/DB Caleb Medford
  • LB La’Marcus Hall
  • OL/DL Micah Dudley

Notes: Henderson and playoffs are synonymous their road block in the post season was Carthage losing 28-7. With the offense nearly intact from last season returning 8 starters, but the defense will have to break in new starters. Offense may have to carry the Lions as the defense will have to adjust, how much time they need is the question.

Schedule:

8/30 vs Whitehouse at Henderson- 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Pleasant Grove at Henderson- 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Jacksonville at Jacksonville -7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Center at Henderson- 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs Rusk at Rusk-7:30 p.m.

10/4 OPEN

10/11* vs Palestine at Palestine-7:30 p.m.

10/18 * vs Kilgore at Henderson 7:30 p.m.

10/25 *vs Chapel Hill at Chapel Hill-7:30 p.m.

11/1 * vs Carthage at Carthage- 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Van at Henderson 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game