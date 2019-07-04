Huntington Red Devils

Head Coach: Josh Colvert
District: 9-4A Division II
School Colors: Red, White
Mascot: Red Devils
Stadium Address: 952 Gibson St, Huntington, TX 75949
Returning starters: 8 on offense, 9 on defense
2018 Record: 3-8 overall/ 1-3 district, Bi-District playoffs
Players to watch:
- RB Andrew Faulk - 1,007 yds rushing, 12 Touchdowns
- DB Hunter Myers -165 tackles
- DE Tristan Derring - 5 sacks
Notes: Huntington made history last year making it to the playoffs for the first time in school history. Late in the off season Jim Kerbow left to take the AD job at Itasca ISD. Kerbow’s offensive Coordinator Josh Colvert takes over with the goal of building on the success from last year. Huntington only lost seven players to graduation so making the playoffs should be expected.
Schedule:
* Denotes district game
- 08/16 vs Corrigan at Huntington - 5 pm Scrimmage
- 08/22 vs San Augustine at San Augustine - 5 pm Scrimmage
- 8/30 vs Warren at Huntington 7:30 p.m.
- 9/6 vs Diboll at Diboll - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/13 vs Brook Hill at Brook Hill - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/20 vs Hamshire-Fannett at Huntington 7:30 p.m.
- 9/27 vs Livingston at Livingston - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/4 vs Liberty at Huntington - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/11 - BYE
- 10/18 vs Jasper at Jasper - 7:30 p.m.*
- 10/25 vs Tarkington at Huntington - 7:30 p.m.*
- 11/1 vs Center at Center - 7:30 pm.. *
- 11/8 vs Shepherd at Shepherd - 7:30 p.m.*