Jacksonville Indians

Head Coach: Wayne Coleman
District: 17-5A
School Colors: Blue, Gold
Stadium Address: 1210 Corinth Rd, Jacksonville, TX 75766
2016 Record: 6-5 DII Bi-district finalist/3-2 district
Returning starters: 4 on offense, 8 on defense
Players to watch:
- DB Jaeshun Bush (5 interceptions) *can also play wide receiver
- TE Josh McDowell (11 TFL)
- RB Deahvion Spencer (410 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns)
- WR Cam Franklin (310 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns)
Notes: Jacksonville has proven that they are an up and coming opponent in this district. Graduating quarterback Cameron High does hurt the Indians in the sense that they have to play with someone new in the pocket. But as we have seen through the summer's 7-on-7 season it has also forced the offense to balance out and challenge their possibilities at quarterback to execute in the air. Which has proven to be extremely promising.
Schedule:
8/23 vs Bullard at Jacksonville - 7:00 p.m.
8/30 vs Carthage at Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Palestine at Palestine - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Henderson at Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Nacogdoches at Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Whitehouse at Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Pine Tree at Longview - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Marshall at Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Hallsville at Hallsville - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Mt. Pleasant at Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Lindale at Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district games