Jasper Bulldogs

Head Coach: Darrell Barbay
District: 8-4A Division II
School Colors: Red and gray
Mascot: Bulldogs
Stadium Address: 128 Park Street, Jasper, TX 75951
Returning starters: 8 on offense, 9 on defense
2018 record: Overall: 12-1, 4-0 district - DII Region III Semifinalist
Players to watch:
- RB Montavien Hunt - 1,514 yards, 20 Touchdowns
- WR Bryce Barbay - 454 yards, 6 touchdowns
- FS Terrien Collins - 40 tackles, 10 INTs
- DL/RB Drashaun Hubbard - 72 tackles, 6 rushing TDs
Notes: There is a lot of talk about Jasper this year. The Bulldogs are the preseason No.2 team out of 4A DII according to Dave Campbell Texas Football. With 17 starters returning Jasper believes this could be their year. The team should win the district title. The question will be will they have nough balance in the three running backs they have to make a title run.
Schedule:
- 08/16 vs Newton at Jasper - 6:30 pm - Scrimmage
- 08/ 23 vs Nacogdoches at Nacogdoches - 7:00 pm
- 8/30, vs Lumberton at Jasper 7:30 p.m
- 9/5 vs Bridge City at Bridge City - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/13 vs Little Cypress Mauriceville at LCM 7:00 p.m.
- 9/20 vs Livingston at Livingston - 7:00 p.m.
- 9/28 vs LaMarque at Jasper 7:00 p.m.
- 10/04 vs West Orange Stark at WOS - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/11 vs Shepherd at Shepherd - 7:30 p.m.*
- 10/18 vs Huntington at Jasper - 7:30 p.m.* - Homecoming
- 10/25 - BYE
- 11/1 vs Tarkington at Tarkington, 7:30 p.m.*
- 11/8 vs Center at Jasper - 7:30 p.m.*