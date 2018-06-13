Head Coach: Antwain Jefferson
District: 7-3A DI
School Colors: Maroon, White
Stadium Address: 1 Bulldog Drive, Jefferson, TX 75657
Returning starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense
2018 schedule: 11-1 area finalist/ 6-0 district
Players to watch:
- QB/WR Kylan Thomas (486 yards, 5 TDs)
- RB Dee Black (1,773 yards, 26 TDs rushing)
- DL Tyler Cherry (113 tackles, 7 TFL)
- DL Jacari Mosley (66 tackles, 4 sacks)
- DB Lyrick Rawls (94 tackles, 2 INTs)
Notes:
According to the David Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, the players to watch bring “plenty of optimism” to the team this season.
Jefferson Bulldogs 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Waskom at Jefferson - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Elysian Fields and West Rusk at Jefferson - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/29 vs Pittsburg at Jefferson - 7 p.m.
9/6 vs Center at Center - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Arp at Arp - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs North Lamar at Jefferson - 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs New Boston at Jefferson - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/4* vs Hughes Springs at Hughes Springs - 7:30 p.m.
10/9 OPEN
10/11* vs Mount Vernon at Jefferson - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Atlanta at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Hooks at Jefferson - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)
11/8* vs Redwater at Redwater - 7:30 p.m.
*Denotes District games