John Tyler Lions

Head Coach: Ricklan Holmes
District: 7-5A Division l
School Colors: Blue, Black, White
Stadium Address: 700 Fair Park Dr, Tyler TX 75701
Returning Starters: 5 on offense, 8 on defense
201 Record: 10-3 Regional Finalist ,6-0 district
Players to watch:
- ATH Kitan Crawford
- OL Angel Sarniento
- DB/LB Tyrone Williams
- LB Kameron Mayfield
- DL Kimbrick McCaney
Notes: Never known speed to have a bad day, and for the John Lions they’ll have plenty of it as in years past. ATH Kitan Crawford, is a Texas Longhorn commit and will provide the fireworks on offense and special teams play. The Lions learned that they have to play til the whistle blows, losing key personnel to jr colleges and D-l schools would ordinarily make for a rebuilding year, not the case with the Lions. Who have athletes chomping at the bit to play. The Lions have depth from the 2018 season and now many of those players will start and make a difference. No rebuild but rather reload.
Schedule:
8/30 vs Horn at Mesquite Horn- 7 p.m.
9/7 vs Lee at Rose Stadium 7 p.m.
9/12 vs Longview at John Tyler- 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Trinity at John Tyler- 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs Texas at John Tyler- 7:30 p.m.
10/7 *vs. Wylie East at Wylie East- 7 p.m.
10/11* vs West Mesquite at John Tyler 7 p.m.
10/18 OPEN
10/24* vs.McKinney North at McKinney North- 7 p.m.
11/1* vs Poteet at John Tyler- 7 p.m.
11/8* vs. Sherman at Sherman- 7:30 p.m.
*indicates district game