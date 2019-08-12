John Tyler Lions

Notes: Never known speed to have a bad day, and for the John Lions they’ll have plenty of it as in years past. ATH Kitan Crawford, is a Texas Longhorn commit and will provide the fireworks on offense and special teams play. The Lions learned that they have to play til the whistle blows, losing key personnel to jr colleges and D-l schools would ordinarily make for a rebuilding year, not the case with the Lions. Who have athletes chomping at the bit to play. The Lions have depth from the 2018 season and now many of those players will start and make a difference. No rebuild but rather reload.