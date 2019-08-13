Head Coach: Mike Wood
District: 10-4A Division I
School Colors: Red, White
Stadium Address: 711 North Longview St, Kilgore, TX 75662
Returning starters: 4 on offense and 6 on defense
2016 Record: 3-8 bi-district , 2-3 district
Players to watch:
- QB Dalton McElyea
- RB Kennieth Lacy
- RB JERMAINE RONEY
- DB DONOVAN ADKINS
- LB ZACH WILLIAMS
- OL CJ BROWN
- Calvin Woodside
Notes: Kilgore Bulldogs with established offensive linemen in CJ Brown and Calvin Woodside they should set the tone on how the offense dictates opposing front defensive lines. Kennieth Lacy rushed for over 800 yards in 2018, he will be the spark the offense will need. The Bulldogs should have fire power to off set defenses. Bulldog sack machine Will Blanton will help DB Donovan Adkins, with his pass rush, allowing Adkins and the secondary chances to disrupt opponents who want to challenge them with the air game. Playing in the always tough District of Doom the Bulldogs have the makings of being a spoiler in 2019.
Schedule:
8/30 vs Nacogdoches at Nacogdoches- 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Hallsville at Halsville - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Pine Tree at Kilgore- 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Texas High at Kilgore- 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Pittsburg at Pittsburg-7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11* vs Chapel Hill at Kilgore-7:30 p.m.
10/18 * vs Henderson at Henderson-7:30 p.m.
10/25 vs *Van at Kilgore-7:30 p.m.
11/1 *vs Palestine at Palestine -7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Carthage at Kilgore-7:30p.m.
*denotes district game