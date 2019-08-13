Kilgore Bulldogs

July 29, 2014 at 4:46 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:45 PM

Head Coach: Mike Wood

District: 10-4A Division I

School Colors: Red, White

Stadium Address: 711 North Longview St, Kilgore, TX 75662

Returning starters: 4 on offense and 6 on defense

2016 Record: 3-8 bi-district , 2-3 district

Players to watch:

  • QB Dalton McElyea
  • RB Kennieth Lacy
  • RB JERMAINE RONEY
  • DB DONOVAN ADKINS
  • LB ZACH WILLIAMS
  • OL CJ BROWN
  • Calvin Woodside

Notes: Kilgore Bulldogs with established offensive linemen in CJ Brown and Calvin Woodside they should set the tone on how the offense dictates opposing front defensive lines. Kennieth Lacy rushed for over 800 yards in 2018, he will be the spark the offense will need. The Bulldogs should have fire power to off set defenses. Bulldog sack machine Will Blanton will help DB Donovan Adkins, with his pass rush, allowing Adkins and the secondary chances to disrupt opponents who want to challenge them with the air game. Playing in the always tough District of Doom the Bulldogs have the makings of being a spoiler in 2019.

Schedule:

8/30 vs Nacogdoches at Nacogdoches- 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Hallsville at Halsville - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Pine Tree at Kilgore- 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Texas High at Kilgore- 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Pittsburg at Pittsburg-7:30 p.m.

10/4 OPEN

10/11* vs Chapel Hill at Kilgore-7:30 p.m.

10/18 * vs Henderson at Henderson-7:30 p.m.

10/25 vs *Van at Kilgore-7:30 p.m.

11/1 *vs Palestine at Palestine -7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Carthage at Kilgore-7:30p.m.

11/9 *Carthage @ Carthage 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game