Notes: Kilgore Bulldogs with established offensive linemen in CJ Brown and Calvin Woodside they should set the tone on how the offense dictates opposing front defensive lines. Kennieth Lacy rushed for over 800 yards in 2018, he will be the spark the offense will need. The Bulldogs should have fire power to off set defenses. Bulldog sack machine Will Blanton will help DB Donovan Adkins, with his pass rush, allowing Adkins and the secondary chances to disrupt opponents who want to challenge them with the air game. Playing in the always tough District of Doom the Bulldogs have the makings of being a spoiler in 2019.