Kirbyville Wildcats

Head Coach: Craig Jones
District: 12-3A Division I
School Colors:
Stadium Address:
Starters returning: 8 on offense, 8 on defense
2018 Record: 1-9/1-6 district
Players to watch:
- WR/DB Hunter Wallis
- QB Dilynn Bishop (1,491 passing yards, 9 TDs)
- WR/DN Keyshaun Keyes
- RB/TE Armonie Alfred
- LB Coy Fussell
Notes: Bishop will return as quarterback, and Wallis and Keyes have some speed at the wide receiver position. Fussell, the team’s top returning tackler, will lead the defense. Jones told “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” that even though Kirbyville is in a tough district, with the Wildcats’ experience and a full off season, the team could be a playoff contender this year.
8/16 vs Hemphill at Kirbyville - 7 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Kountze at Kirbyville - 7 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Newton at Kirbyville - 7 p.m.
9/6 vs Lumberton at Kirbyville - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Corrigan-Camden at Corrigan-Camden - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 OPEN
9/27* vs Anahuac at Anahuac - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Orangefield at Kirbyville - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Hardin at Kirbyville - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs East Chambers at East Chambers - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Warren at Kirbyville - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Woodville at Woodville - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Buna at Buna - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game