Leverett’s Chapel Lions

Head coach: Andy Bates
District: 12-1A DI
School colors: Black, gold
Stadium address: 8956 State Highway 42, 135 North, Leverett's Chapel, TX 75666
2018 Record: 5-3, 1-2 district
Returning starters: 4 on offense, 3 on defense.
Players to Watch:
- WR/DB Jonah Shepherd
- RB/DB Alexis Chavez
- QB/DB Dawson Blear
Notes: The Lions are hope to make the playoffs with the help of some key players after missing them in the last two seasons.
Schedule:
8/17 TBA Scrimmage - 10 a.m. - HOME
8/22 TBA Scrimmage - 5 p.m. - HOME
8/30 vs. Willowbend at Home - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs. Apple Springs at Home - 7 p.m.
9/13 vs. Fannindel at Home - 7 p.m.
9/20 vs. Longview Trinity at Home - 7:30 p.m. - Homecoming
9/27 vs. Trinidad at Home - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 vs. Christian Heritage at Christian Heritage - 7:30 p.m.
10/11 BYE
10/18 vs Union Hill at Union Hill - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 vs. Fruitvale at Fruitvale at 7:30 p.m.
11/2 vs High Island at Home - 2 p.m.
11/8 OPEN