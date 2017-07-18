Linden-Kildare Tigers

July 30, 2014 at 3:41 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 4:26 PM

Head Coach: Derek Simmons

District: 11-2A DI

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 205 Kildare Rd, Linden, TX 75563

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 6 on defense

2018 Record: 6-4/ 2-4 district

Players to watch:

  • RB LaDavion Johnson (1,544 yards, 20 TDs rushing; 232 yards, 1 TD receiving)
  • TE/LB Nic Kunze (76 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks)
  • WR/DB Da’Vion Tyson (359 yards, 6 TDs rushing, 6 INTs)
  • DL Vincent Peaters
  • OL/DL Landlone Liles

Notes: Johnson is expected to handle the Tigers’ offense this season while Tyson has potential “star power” according to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. Kunze is coming back a fourth time as a two-way starter.

Linden-Kildare Tigers 2019 Schedule:

8/16 vs Paul Pewitt at Paul Pewitt - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/22 vs James Bowie at Linden-Kildare - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Hooks at Linden-Kildare - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Clarksville at Clarksville - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Dekalb at Dekalb - 7:30 p.m.

9/20* vs Hawkins at Linden-Kildare - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/27* vs Harleton at Linden-Kildare - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs Garrison at Garrison - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs Joaquin at Linden-Kildare - 7:30 p.m.

10/18 OPEN

10/25* vs Timpson at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Beckville at Linden-Kildare - 7:30 p.m. (Senior night)

11/8* vs Tenaha at Tenaha - 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes District game