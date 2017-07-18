Head Coach: Derek Simmons
District: 11-2A DI
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 205 Kildare Rd, Linden, TX 75563
Returning starters: 8 on offense, 6 on defense
2018 Record: 6-4/ 2-4 district
Players to watch:
- RB LaDavion Johnson (1,544 yards, 20 TDs rushing; 232 yards, 1 TD receiving)
- TE/LB Nic Kunze (76 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks)
- WR/DB Da’Vion Tyson (359 yards, 6 TDs rushing, 6 INTs)
- DL Vincent Peaters
- OL/DL Landlone Liles
Notes: Johnson is expected to handle the Tigers’ offense this season while Tyson has potential “star power” according to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. Kunze is coming back a fourth time as a two-way starter.
Linden-Kildare Tigers 2019 Schedule:
8/16 vs Paul Pewitt at Paul Pewitt - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/22 vs James Bowie at Linden-Kildare - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Hooks at Linden-Kildare - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Clarksville at Clarksville - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Dekalb at Dekalb - 7:30 p.m.
9/20* vs Hawkins at Linden-Kildare - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/27* vs Harleton at Linden-Kildare - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Garrison at Garrison - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Joaquin at Linden-Kildare - 7:30 p.m.
10/18 OPEN
10/25* vs Timpson at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Beckville at Linden-Kildare - 7:30 p.m. (Senior night)
11/8* vs Tenaha at Tenaha - 7:30 p.m.
*Denotes District game