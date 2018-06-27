Longview Lobos

Notes: Known for its potent running game, Longview made the 7 on 7 state tournament over the summer. Quarterbacks A'Darius Carter and Jordan Lawson both saw time behind center, so it will be interesting to see who gets the starting nod in the season opener. The Lobos lost some firepower in the backfield, and will need some new running backs to step up. One thing we know, John King teams are always ready to play.