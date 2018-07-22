Lovelady Lions

Head Coach: Will Kirchhoff

District: 12-2A Division II

School colors: Maroon, White

Stadium address: 11839 TX, State Hwy 19 South, Lovelady, TX 75851

2018 record: 9-3 area finalist, 5-1 district

Returning starters: four on offense, four on defense

Players to watch:

  • LB Logan LeBlanc (88 tackles, 15 TFL)
  • OL/DL Carter Murray
  • RB/LB Josh Martinez (70 tackles, 10 TFL)
  • WR/DB Tre’Von Hawkins
  • QB Seth Murray
  • OL/DL Jason Reeves
  • OL/DL Tanner Allman
  • EB/LB Eric Anderson
  • TE/DE Shamar Terry
  • OL/DL Morgan Thrasher

Notes: There will be a lot of new faces on the team this year. One of them is Kirchhoff, the team’s former offensive coordinator. One of the players that is expected to play a key role in the transition is Martinez, who will likely spend most of his time on offense as the lead running back. Hawkins, who has a lot of speed, may turn out to be the player who can stretch defenses. This will be Murray’s fourth year as a starter, and he is expected to be a leader in the trenches. He was named an all-district selection as a sophomore. Expect LeBlanc to be a playmaker on defense.

Lovelady Lions 2019 Football Schedule:

8/16 vs Trinity at Trinity - TBD (scrimmage)

8/23 vs Timpson at Lovelady - TBD (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Groveton at Lovelady - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Tenaha at Tenaha - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Normangee at Normangee -7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Leon at Lovelady - 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs Burkeville at Burkeville - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs Colmesneil at Lovelady - 7:30 p.m.

10/11 OPEN

10/18* Grapeland at Grapeland - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* West Hardin at Lovelady - 7:30 p.m.

11/1 OPEN

11/8* Evadale at Lovelady - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game