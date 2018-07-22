Head Coach: Will Kirchhoff
District: 12-2A Division II
School colors: Maroon, White
Stadium address: 11839 TX, State Hwy 19 South, Lovelady, TX 75851
2018 record: 9-3 area finalist, 5-1 district
Returning starters: four on offense, four on defense
Players to watch:
- LB Logan LeBlanc (88 tackles, 15 TFL)
- OL/DL Carter Murray
- RB/LB Josh Martinez (70 tackles, 10 TFL)
- WR/DB Tre’Von Hawkins
- QB Seth Murray
- OL/DL Jason Reeves
- OL/DL Tanner Allman
- EB/LB Eric Anderson
- TE/DE Shamar Terry
- OL/DL Morgan Thrasher
Notes: There will be a lot of new faces on the team this year. One of them is Kirchhoff, the team’s former offensive coordinator. One of the players that is expected to play a key role in the transition is Martinez, who will likely spend most of his time on offense as the lead running back. Hawkins, who has a lot of speed, may turn out to be the player who can stretch defenses. This will be Murray’s fourth year as a starter, and he is expected to be a leader in the trenches. He was named an all-district selection as a sophomore. Expect LeBlanc to be a playmaker on defense.
Lovelady Lions 2019 Football Schedule:
8/16 vs Trinity at Trinity - TBD (scrimmage)
8/23 vs Timpson at Lovelady - TBD (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Groveton at Lovelady - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Tenaha at Tenaha - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Normangee at Normangee -7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Leon at Lovelady - 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs Burkeville at Burkeville - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Colmesneil at Lovelady - 7:30 p.m.
10/11 OPEN
10/18* Grapeland at Grapeland - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* West Hardin at Lovelady - 7:30 p.m.
11/1 OPEN
11/8* Evadale at Lovelady - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game