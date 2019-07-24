Malakoff Tigers

Head Coach: Jamie Driskell
District: 9-3A Division I
School Colors: Black, Gold
Stadium Address: 15201 FM 3062, Malakoff, TX 75148
Returning Starters: 4 offensive, 7 defensive
2018 Record: 12-3 state finalist/4-1 district
Players to watch:
LB Colby Rush
QB Darion Peach
OL/DL Zamir Ruiz
Notes: With QB Peace returning as well as other strong talent, Malakoff could be poised for another title game.
Malakoff 2017 Football Schedule
- @ Teague8/30
- Emory Rains9/06
- @ Mexia9/13
- Grandview9/20
- @ Longview Spring Hill9/27
- Dallas Life Oak Cliff *10/11
- @ Dallas A+ Academy *10/18
- Dallas Madison *10/25
- Eustace *11/01
- @ Kemp *11/08